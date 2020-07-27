IIM-V gets TIDE centre to promote startups

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Visakhapatnam has been sanctioned a Group-3 centre for TIDE (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurship) under the MeitY Startup programme of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
The centre will get a funding of ₹1.70 crore over the next five years in instalments.
“It is a significant achievement and a matter of pride for the institute to be part of such an initiative at such an early stage of its existence and to be counted among the 41 proposals that could make it to the final list, from across India,” said M. Chandrasekhar, director of the institute.
The incubator would provide intellectual, infrastructural, institutional, financial, managerial, mentoring and knowledge support to startups that use emerging technologies in the fields of socio-economic relevance like health and nutrition, education and skill development, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and digital payments, smart cities, smart mobility and smart transportation.
