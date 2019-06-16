Hot spell to continue for three more days

The State will continue to experience hot weather up to June 18 when monsoon is likely to arrive, according to IMD and Real-Time Governance Society. According to IMD, several locations are likely to witness heatwave conditions.

RTGS, in a release, said due to drastic drop of moisture content in air a heatwave condition is likely to intensify, particularly coastal districts.

Most places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts will likely witness maximum temperatures between 45° and 46° Celsius.

RTGS advised people to be cautious and avoid venturing out in the day. Southwest monsoon would likely touch Anantapur and Chittoor districts on June 18 or 19 and later spread across the State, RTGS release stated.

On Saturday, according to AP Disaster Management Authority, eight districts of the State recorded a maximum temperature of more than 45° Celsius. Vepada mandal in Vizianagaram recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8° Celsius.

Temperature variation

According to IMD, many weather stations recorded a huge departure of maximum temperature from normal. Tuni which registered a maximum temperature of 44.4° Celsius has departed by 8.5 degrees Celsius from normal. It is followed by Narasapur with a departure of 7.2° Celsius. Four other stations registered a departure of more than 6° Celsius from normal.