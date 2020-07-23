Homeopathic medicines given to railway staffers

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has taken several initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the staff.

Apart from distribution of masks and hand sanitisers, intensive sanitisation was carried out at various railway units, offices and colonies.

Further, an initiative was taken to distribute homoeopathic medicine to all the railway staff in the Division, as advised by AYUSH. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar distributed the medicines to commercial staff in the presence of DCM Ashok Rao, ACM/PRO Vijay Kumaar and ACM PP Sinha at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office.

This measure was intended to create awareness among the staff to improve their immunity. According to the health advisory issued by the AYUSH Ministry, Homoeopathy and Unani medicines could be effective in the prevention of COVID-19 infection by developing immunity. It has been recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken on an empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the infection.

The dose should be repeated after a month by following the same schedule in case the infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illnesses.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava advised the staff to adopt general hygiene measures for prevention of air-borne infections such as maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people.