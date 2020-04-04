Homemakers come to the aid of the lesser privileged

It is 10 days since the lockdown, being implemented across the country to break the COVID-19 chain, began. Most of us are worried about how long we have to remain confined to our homes. During the relaxation period, one is allowed to go out to buy essential commodities.

Most of us fail to think of the underprivileged, who do not have a roof over their heads, and have barely anything to eat as the movement of public on the roads is curtailed and there are no kind-hearted souls to help them. There are, however, some who are going out of the way to do whatever they could to help them in this hour of crisis.

Lavanya and Venkatalakshmi, two friends living at Seethammapeta in the city, were touched by the plight of those living beside the roads and migrant workers, stranded due to the lockdown. “When we give food to children and other members of our families, we get thoughts of the hunger of those stuck on the roads. We decided to cook more food, while cooking for family members, and feed the underprivileged persons,” Ms. Lavanya told The Hindu.

“We cook the food at home, pack it and distribute it to children living on the roads, near the railway station and RTC Complex. A typical food packet consists of rice, sambar and curry in addition to water sachets. We take the support of our family members for the distribution of food packets. So far, we have distributed 200 food packets and will continue to do so till the lockdown is lifted,” she said.

A WhatsApp group called ‘Vizag Malayalees’ in association with Andhra Pradesh Consortium of Malayalees association(ACMA) is distributing food to around 300 persons every day from March 24.

The food packets are distributed to the poor and needy from Gajuwaka to Visakhapatnam Railway Station and at KGH every day. We will continue distribution of food till April 14, says ACMA chief coordinator S.G. Vijayakumar Nair.

Food packet contains rice, sambar, pickle and some mixed veg curry and sometimes egg and veg biryani too. A group of youths went round the streets and distributed food packets to urchins near the Gurajada statue on the railway station road on Friday.