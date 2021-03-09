Holy dip at four Pushkar Ghats on Maha Sivaratri

The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has made elaborate arrangements for Maha Sivaratri that will be celebrated on March 11, allowing devotees to take holy dips in four ghats of the Godavari — Markandeya Ghat, Saraswathi, Kotilingala and Pushkar ghats.
On Monday, RMC Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore inspected the ghats and security measures apart from deployment of sanitation staff to collect the water to be dumped in the river and the ghats on March 11.
Thousands of devotees from across the State are expected to throng the city to take the holy dip in the Godavari before offering prayers to Lord Shiva by the river.
“Professional swimmers will be deployed at each ghat on March 11, while teams of sanitation staff will work round the clock to collect waste left behind by devotees,” said Mr. Kishore.
The civic body authorities have also arranged boats to conduct search operations in the event of any devotee going missing in the river during the holy dip.
