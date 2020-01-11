Hike in platform ticket price

In view of the ensuing Sankranti festival season and the anticipated crowd at railway stations, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway has increased the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹20 for a period of 10 days from January 11 in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Nellore railway stations.

In a statement released on Friday, the SCR authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring de-congestion of the platforms.

The SCR will run 207 special trains, including AC special and Suvidha (special fare) passing through Vijayawada, and 61 special trains originating from the division apart from Sabarimala specials to clear the festival rush.

To avoid long queues at booking offices during peak hours and to book unreserved tickets from their smart phones, the rail authorities have designed the ‘UTS on Mobile’ app which can be availed by the passengers.