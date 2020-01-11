Hike in platform ticket price

In view of the ensuing Sankranti festival season and the anticipated crowd at railway stations, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway has increased the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹20 for a period of 10 days from January 11 in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Nellore railway stations.
In a statement released on Friday, the SCR authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring de-congestion of the platforms.
The SCR will run 207 special trains, including AC special and Suvidha (special fare) passing through Vijayawada, and 61 special trains originating from the division apart from Sabarimala specials to clear the festival rush.
To avoid long queues at booking offices during peak hours and to book unreserved tickets from their smart phones, the rail authorities have designed the ‘UTS on Mobile’ app which can be availed by the passengers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.