High drama precedes JC bail

High drama preceded the release of former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on anticipatory bail on Saturday night, with one person, Prakash, attempting self-immolation and the police arresting TDP leaders B.K. Parthasarathy, Palle Raghunatha Reddy and Eeranna for staging dharna outside the police station. TDP workers and leaders raised slogans outside the police station main gate and the former MLAs sought to meet Mr. Diwakar Reddy, but were not allowed by the police.

Mr. Reddy, who got anticipatory bail from the High Court, had come to the Anantapur Rural Police Station at 11.30 a.m. and was released on conditional bail at 7.30 p.m. Police Inspector D. Muralidhar Reddy said they were following the procedure of getting sureties from five persons and confirming those documents, which took time. “I do not fear police atrocities, you can foist any number of cases on me, but remember that there will be equal and opposite reaction to every action by the police,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy said after his release. “I went to the police station on my own with court orders, but they harassed me by detaining me without any reason,” he said, and thanked the party leaders who showed solidarity with him. “I was not allowed to go home to take medicines and meals,” he alleged.

Mr. Diwakar Reddy termed the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government as one of the worst. He sought dismissal of the government by the PM. “I am happy that they did not beat me. They are capable of that, and are being remotely controlled by the government,” he alleged.