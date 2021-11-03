High Court reprimands CBI in judges’ abuse case

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Praveen Kumar Mishra and High Court Judge K. Lalitha on Tuesday reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over its probe into the abuse of judges case, and gave the agency an ultimatum of arresting the main accused in the case within ten days.

Justice Mishra expressed his disappointment over the laxity in arresting the accused, and said that the court would be forced to hand over the probe to a Special Investigation Team if the CBI failed to arrest the main accused ‘Punch’ Prabhakar.

The High Court had constituted a probe by the CBI and the investigating agency had arrested several persons on the charge of posting derogatory comments against the judges.