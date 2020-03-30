Helping the helpers: NGO distributes fruits, water to policemen

While most of the country has returned to its shell, duty-minded people are working day in and day out to fight the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, police personnel have to stand for hours at major junctions in a city to ensure absolute lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Adding to their problems is the unfavourable weather.

With the temperature soaring to 35°C even before the beginning of the month of April, it has become doubly difficult for them to work under scorching heat for hours on end. To help the policemen beat the heat, NGO Praja Chaitnya Vedika founder Kalisetti Appalanaidu distributed watermelons to more than 100 constables in Ranasthalam, Pydibhimavaram, Etcherla and other places of Srikakulam district.

“A majority of the constables are exposed to direct summer heat. There are chances of them suffering from sunstroke too. Therefore, we have decided to distribute watermelons and butter milk packets to all of them during the lockdown period,” said Mr. Appalanaidu.

Srikakulam SP R.N.Ammi Reddy appreciated members of Praja Chaitnya Vedika for their humanitarian gesture, while urging people to cooperate with the police personnel in discharging their duties. He said that their active cooperation was needed to prevent coronavirus cases in the district.

Meanwhile, in Srikakulam district, tussle between police and people have become order of the day. Recently, a constable was at the receiving end of attacks from locals in Tekkali. Many circle inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables expressed displeasure over working in a hostile environment.