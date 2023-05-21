HamberMenu
Heavy wind, rain throw life out of gear in Hindupur

May 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau
Trees and electricity poles uprooted in Hindupur following gales and rain on Sunday evening.

Gales and heavy rain occurred at several places in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) and Anantapur districts in the early hours and in the evening of Sunday, leading to several trees and electricity poles falling across roads in Hindupur and Parigi in SSS district.

There was large scale destruction of property in Ambedkar Nagar in Hindupur; a buffalo was killed when a large tree fell on it. Also, flex banners installed at several places in Hindupur collapsed. The rain and wind disrupted power supply, which is likely to take a day to be restored. Notably, Hindupur was experiencing scorching heat for the past four days.

Due to improper drainage, sewage flooded Railway Road, Dhanalakshmi Road, Mukkadipeta, Chowdeshwari Colony, Kotnur and other areas in the town, causing severe traffic snarls.

Anantapur city too was pummelled by heavy rains overnight, but there was no damage to property and water on streets drained by 8 a.m.

