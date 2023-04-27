HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Kurnool, Nandyal districts

April 27, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains that lashed several parts of the district on Tuesday midnight inundated several low-lying areas. Yemmiganur town recorded a rainfall of 10.8 cm, the highest in the district this season. The overall rainfall in the district was 70.16 cm, with an average of 27 mm in 17 mandals.

Banaganapalli received 10.3 cm, Kodumuru 10.7 cm, Bethamcherla 6.4 cm, Kurnool urban 5.6 cm, Kurnool rural and Panyam 5.3 cm and Pamulapadu in Nandyal received 5.5 cm of rainfall.

Urban areas in Kurnool and Nandyal districts witnessed overflowing drains and inundated roads. There were power interruptions in Kurnool, Nandyal, Atmakur, Panyam, and Yemmiganur towns due to thunderstorm activity. The officials restored the power supply within a couple of hours.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.