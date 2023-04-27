Heavy rain lashes Kurnool, Nandyal districts

April 27, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

Heavy rains that lashed several parts of the district on Tuesday midnight inundated several low-lying areas. Yemmiganur town recorded a rainfall of 10.8 cm, the highest in the district this season. The overall rainfall in the district was 70.16 cm, with an average of 27 mm in 17 mandals.

Banaganapalli received 10.3 cm, Kodumuru 10.7 cm, Bethamcherla 6.4 cm, Kurnool urban 5.6 cm, Kurnool rural and Panyam 5.3 cm and Pamulapadu in Nandyal received 5.5 cm of rainfall.

Urban areas in Kurnool and Nandyal districts witnessed overflowing drains and inundated roads. There were power interruptions in Kurnool, Nandyal, Atmakur, Panyam, and Yemmiganur towns due to thunderstorm activity. The officials restored the power supply within a couple of hours.