Health Commissioner launches training programme for medical officers in State

February 15, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J. Nivas on February 14 (Wednesday) inaugurated ‘Care Companion’, a programme aimed at strengthening the healthcare system for medical officers across the State.

Under the programme, conceptualised by Noora Health, a firm involved in caregiving, kin of patients would be educated on how one should be taken care of for a speedy recovery.

“During the waiting time of patients and their families in hospitals, healthcare providers educate them on symptoms, behavioural changes required for improved health, possible issues and how to address them,” he said, adding that the waiting halls have turned into classrooms of sorts.

In the two-day programme launched on Wednesday, four medical officers each from 26 districts will be taking part. They will then pass on the knowledge gained during the programme to ANMs and grassroots health workers, who then educate the public on dos and don’ts. The programme is being conducted by the State National Health Mission of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

After releasing educative material on the first day of the session in Vijayawada, Mr. Nivas said the concept was at first introduced in maternal and child health centres and in 260 hospitals across the State. Now, the government is planning to expand the programme to more hospitals, in collaboration with Noora Health, which provides the technical support.

He said the government has introduced people-centric teaching material in the areas of Child and Adolescent Health, Maternal Health (Anti Natal Care and Post natal care) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).