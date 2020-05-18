HC disposes of PIL by two law varsity students

A public interest litigation by way of writ petition was filed by two students of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, before the Andhra Pradesh High Court to consider the plight of students across universities in the State due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners — Anurag Tiwary and Keshav Baheti — appealed to the court to consider the economic/social and mental impact on COVID-19 on students in the State.

The PIL was heard by a Division Bench of the High Court with the sitting judges being Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice K Suresh Reddy. It was the first hearing before the court on Monday.

The High Court, passed an order stating that the petitioners must immediately approach the competent authority and seek remedy. Once that fails, the court will be competent enough to intervene in the matter.

We will now be approaching the Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU and seeking remedy for the grounds mentioned within a reasonable time period. If the demands aren’t met, we will approach the High Court again, said Mr. Keshav.