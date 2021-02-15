HC adjourns hearing on SEC order against Kodali to Feb. 17

The High Court adjourned the hearing on the restraint order issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) against Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) to February 17.
The court suggested that it would appoint an amicus curiae on the aspects of hate speech, the power of courts etc. It appointed senior counsel P. Raghu Ram as the amicus curiae and requested him to make his submissions on the limits of freedom of speech and report whether the public statements being made are within the ambit of free speech and fair criticism.
The SEC made available all video and audio clippings of the Minister to the court while it was contested by him (the Minister) that all of them did not relate to the subject in question.
It may be noted that Mr. Venkateswara Rao filed a house motion petition in the High Court on Saturday challenging the SEC order that he should not speak to the media and any group or groups of people till February 21, when the gram panchayat elections draw to a close.
In his order dated February 12, the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar took strong objection to the Minister’s personal comments on him and remarks on the commission and directed the Krishna District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take necessary action.
Mr. Kumar stated that the Minister’s comments amounted to making a hate speech.
