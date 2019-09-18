Hasini’s body reaches home

Though everyone was waiting since morning with bated breath for the arrival of the mortal remains of the little girl, Hasini, the entire family burst into tears at the sight of the body.

Durgam Hasini and her father Durgam Subramanyam were among those who drowned in the Godavari river when the ill-fated boat capsized near Devipatnam four days ago, while her mother D. Madhulatha had a miraculous escape. Hasini’s body was traced by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sleuths on Monday, but Subramanyam’s body could not be fished out till late Tuesday, which is believed to be the reason behind the delayed transportation to Tirupati. Since the body of Subramanyam was badly damaged and beyond recognition, it was immediately shifted to their native Vepanapalle village in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district.

The girl’s body was brought to their apartment complex abutting Vinayaka Sagar on Karakamabadi Road in the city. Her wailing mother Madhulatha draped a silk sari over the body, recalling how her daughter had insisted on wearing the same sari just before leaving for Rajamahendravaram. Her classmates at Springdale School visited the house and wept inconsolably on seeing their friend bundled and kept in a glass box. Her teachers also tried in vain to hide their sorrow. Later, the body was shifted to their native place for the final rites.