June 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Model Schools Joint Director M.V. Krishna Reddy on Sunday said hall tickets of the applicants for admission in the sixth class in the model schools across the State for the academic year 2023-24 had been made available in the website apms.apcfss.in.

In a statement, he said students could download their hall tickets for the entrance examination scheduled on June 11.