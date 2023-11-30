HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gurajada’s works continue to inspire youth, says Samskritika Samakhya

The organisation takes out a rally and organises a literary debate on the works of Gurajada Appa Rao on his death anniversary

November 30, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary K. Prakash speaking at the literary debate organised on Gurajada Appa Rao’s death anniversary in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary K. Prakash speaking at the literary debate organised on Gurajada Appa Rao’s death anniversary in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

The works of ‘Mahakavi’ Gurajada Appa Rao on social issues, including his magnum opus ‘Kanyasulkam’, continue to inspire youth, say Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary K. Prakash.

On the occasion of the litterateur’s death anniversary on November 30 (Thursday), the Samakhya took out a rally and organised the ‘Gurajada Sahiti Chaitanyotsavam’, a literary debate on his works.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prakash said the Samakhya had been organising competitions for the students to enable them to know about the great works of Gurajada Appa Rao, who had brought laurels to Vizianagaram.

Sahitya Akademi award winner N. Umamaheswara Rao, and writers Jakku Ramakrishna and Mana Pragada Sahiti spoke about Gurajada’s contribution to Telugu literature. Andhra University’s Telugu Department head J. Apparao and former member of A.P. State Telugu Official Language Commission A. Gopala Rao were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu literature / authors and poets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.