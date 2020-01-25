Andhra Pradesh

Guntakal-Kalluru rail line opens to traffic after electrification, doubling

The newly-electrified Guntakal-Kalluru railway line has been declared fit for operations from Friday.

Passenger trains with electric traction can ply at 100 kmph on the 41-km route

The doubling of the rail line between Guntakal and Kalluru (41 km) has been completed in all aspects, along with electrification. and the speed at which the passenger trains can run on this section has been enhanced from 70 kmph to 100 kmph.

According to a release from the Indian Railways on Friday, Commissioner, Railway Safety inspected the electrified portion and certified it as fit to run passenger train services with immediate effect. About 20 curves have been straightened to enhance the strength of the track. This will enable all types of passenger services with electric traction on this line, which acts as a bypass line for south-bound trains and vice-versa.

Trains from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad travel towards Bengaluru along this section, which was earlier a single line with trains running on diesel traction. Work on electrifing the route was sanctioned in 2015-16 at a cost of ₹357 crore. The project was completed in different phases beginning with doubling of the section between Khadarpet-Gullapalyamu, electrification of the entire single line, doubling between Guntakal-Gullapalyamu, doubling between Khadarpet-Kalluru and finally electrification of the second line.

With this, one more significant step has been taken towards fulfilling the dreams of Rayalaseema people to have better rail connectivity and more number of trains, the release said.

Iron ore and other bulk commodities such as cement and steel are transported along this route.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya congratulated the officials of Guntakal division and the construction department for playing a key role in the successful completion of the project.

