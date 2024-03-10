GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GSI unveils Stratigraphic Column of Cuddapah Supergroup

March 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) unveiled a representative of the Stratigraphic Column of the Cuddapah Supergroup in Vajrakarur Diamond Processing camp at Anantapur district on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by GSI’s head (southern region) Ch. Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Director General (Andhra Pradesh region) S. N. Mahapatro, along with other dignitaries and local students.

The Stratigraphic Column showcases the geological history and evolution of the Cuddapah Basin — the second-largest Proterozoic basin in India; along with the exhibits of kimberlites and lamproites, it offers valuable insights into the geological past of the earth’s crust.

The ceremony celebrated the geological heritage of India and highlighted GSI’s ongoing efforts in advancing geological knowledge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.