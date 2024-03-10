GSI unveils Stratigraphic Column of Cuddapah Supergroup

March 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) unveiled a representative of the Stratigraphic Column of the Cuddapah Supergroup in Vajrakarur Diamond Processing camp at Anantapur district on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by GSI’s head (southern region) Ch. Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Director General (Andhra Pradesh region) S. N. Mahapatro, along with other dignitaries and local students.

The Stratigraphic Column showcases the geological history and evolution of the Cuddapah Basin — the second-largest Proterozoic basin in India; along with the exhibits of kimberlites and lamproites, it offers valuable insights into the geological past of the earth’s crust.

The ceremony celebrated the geological heritage of India and highlighted GSI’s ongoing efforts in advancing geological knowledge.