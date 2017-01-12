Grandeur marks Sankranti celebrations in fort town

VIZIANAGARAM: Even before the early sun rays cleared the morning mist, people began gathering at Ayodya Maidan, the venue for celebrating the state-sponsored Sankranti Sambaralu in the fort town on Thursday.

Among those gathered around the ceremonial bonfire (Bhogi mantalu) were Municipal Chairperson P. Ramakrishna, MLC G. Srinivasulu Naidu, Collector Vivek Yadav, and Joint Collector Srikesh B. Latkar.

After the Collector performed puja, lit the bonfire, and released balloons to mark the inauguration of the three-day festivities, some women in traditional dresses gambolled around the bonfire.

The venue having been decorated tastefully has separate enclaves for artisans like potters, blacksmiths etc.

Minister for Rural Development Kimidi Mrunalini, MLA Meesla Geeta and other elected representatives who joined the celebrations viewed Natyalaya team members’ Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam and folk art forms such as Jamukula Katha, Tappeta Gullu, Kolatam, Chekka Bajana, Haridasu kirtanalu, among others. Later, she presented mementoes and prizes to winners in various competitions including cookery and rangoli. She also presented awards to progressive farmers for achieving high yield in paddy, maize, sugarcane, and dairy.

The objective of organising Sankranti Sambaraalu was to relive the dying Telugu traditions and culture, the minister said.