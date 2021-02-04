G.P. Thanda sarpanch elected unanimously

The first sarpanch likely to be elected unanimously is from G.P. Thanda in Anantapur district.

On the first day of withdrawal of nominations, Bhukya Nayak was the only person remaining in the fray for the sarpanch post, with the Telugu Desam Party-supported candidate and two others withdrawing their nominations in favour of development of the village.

The official announcement, however, will be made on Thursday evening after the 3 p.m. deadline for withdrawal of nominations. For the 169 gram panchayats in 12 mandals of Kadiri Revenue division, 984 nominations were found valid for sarpanch posts, and for 1,714 ward positions 2,979 nominations were found valid, according to the District Panchayat Officer.

A dry run was also conducted on Wednesday for the transport of the election material in buses to the different polling stations in the district.