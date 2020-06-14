‘Govt. violated human rights’

The TDP continued its protests at Srikakulam, Palasa and several other places against the arrest of former Minister K. Atchannaidu, who underwent an operation recently.
TDP senior leader and former MLA of Palasa Gowthu Shyam Sundar Shivaji and TDP district president G. Sireesha said that the government had acted in an inhuman manner while arresting and shifting him from Tekkali to Vijayawada without any rest and medical care. They organised a protest at Palasa and demanded action against the police personnel who ‘violated human rights’.
TDP Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi condemned the arrest and said that it was an attack on backward classes.
