Govt. to launch mass cleanliness drive soon

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi has said the State government will soon launch mass cleanliness drive across the State by using the services of NGOs.

Addressing an orientation programme on solid waste management held as part of ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal, Mr. Raghupati said the NGOs and industries would be roped in in the cleanliness drive and thanked ITC MSK for being part of implementing decentralised solid waste management programme in the district. Further, he directed all the MPDOs to utilise the technical support services to capacitate the village level volunteers, grama sachivalaya secretaries to implement the solid waste management programmes in the villages.

Professor from Nagarjuna University Bramhaji said that SWM rules 2016 stated clearly that service fee and scientific way of inert disposal should be part of the solid waste management.

Gowri Naidu from ITC MSK said that MoU covers Tenali division which includes capacity building of panchayats and communities on decentralised SWM in 1004 gram panchayats of 57 mandalas in the district. Zilla Parishad is the implementing agency and ITC is the facilitating agency for the project.