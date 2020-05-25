Govt. should take a decision on TTD land row: seer

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy has spoken to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on the controversy pertaining to the proposed auction of the of the TTD lands, a statement issued by the Peetham said here on Monday.

He suggested to the government that a decision should be taken on the issue without giving any scope for controversy or hurting the sentiments of devotees.

“It is unfortunate that the controversy came up at a time when the temple of Lord Venkateswara is set to be reopened after the lockdown. The decision of the TTD Board should honour the sentiments of devotees,” a statement quoted the seer as saying.

Swaroopanandendra Swamy took strong exception to the unwarranted messages being circulated against the Visakha Sarada Peetham. He said that the Peetham was on the forefront to safeguard the ‘dharma’. “The Peetham is aware of how to protect temple lands,” he said and warned of repercussions if vested interests indulged in criticism against the Peetham on social media.