Govt. sets ball rolling on medical college in Agency

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Wednesday inspected the land where medical colleges are proposed to be built at Talarisingi in Paderu mandal.

The Minister, who visited Golagam, Koduru and Valluru areas in Anakapalle mandal, asked District Collector V. Vinay Chand to identify suitable land in Anakapalle and send concrete proposals to the State Government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that every parliamentary constituency in the State will have a medical college, and the government is keen on fulfilling that promise,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The Minister also directed officials to send proposals for setting up Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the tribal areas. As a number of tribal hamlets are situated far from the plains, there is a dire need for medical facilities at most of these places, he said.

Mr. Srinivas was interacting with officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) and district administration from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district in a review meeting at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The Minister reviewed the medical services being offered, available facilities, and the available stock of medicines in tribal areas. He said that the State government is spending ₹16,000 crore to develop the hospitals in the State. He said that among the new ambulances that are going to be rolled out on June 8, most of them are being given to tribal areas.

He also assured to take up the the issue of lack of road facility in many tribal villages with the Roads & Buildings and Panchayati Raj Departments. The Minister also said that the government would set up treatment plants in the Agency areas to provide safe drinking water. Mr. Srinivas also instructed the officials to take possible steps to control the outbreak of seasonal diseases in the wake of the monsoon.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao stressed the need for awareness campaigns in tribal areas about health issues. R&B Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, ITDA Project Officer, S Venkateswar, Joint Collectors from the three districts and others were present.