Govt. Permits APPSC to notify 1180 vacant posts

The government has given permission to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to issue notifications for 1,180 vacant posts in certain categories following orders on amendment to Rule 22 of AP State and Subordinate Service Rules regarding EBC reservations.

The posts include Medical Officers (Unani) in Ayush Department (26), Medical Officers (Homoeo) in Ayush Department (53), Medical Officers (Ayurveda) in Ayush Department (72), lecturer in homoeo in Ayush Department (24), lecturer in Dr. NRS GAC in Ayush Department (03), Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Assistant in AP Revenue Department (670), Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub-Service (190), Executive Officers Grade-III in Endowment Department (60), Horticulture Officer AP Horticulture Department (39), Telugu reporters in AP Legislature Secretariat (5), District Public Relation Officers in Information and Public Relation Department (4), English reporters in AP Legislature Secretariat (10), Junior Lecturers, Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions (APREI) Society (10), Degree College lecturers, APREI Society (05) and Assistant Conservator of Forests in AP Forest Service (9)