Andhra Pradesh

Govt. nod for transfers

The government has given permission to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education to effect the transfers of the department employees and directed the officials to complete the process by September 30 as per the guidelines through web counselling.

The Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra, in an order, said keeping the significant number of vacancies in remote colleges in view and duly considering the subject-wise workload requirement, the minimum requirement of lecturers for each college would be analysed first. Based on such analysis, college-wise vacancies would be notified, irrespective of the actual vacant posts.

Accordingly, the posts would be filled through transparent web counselling following the prescribed guidelines.


