Govt implemented promises made in manifesto, says A.P. Governor at R-Day celebrations

January 26, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s speech at Republic Day celebrations here on January 26 underscored the State government’s unwavering commitment to accomplish the promises made in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) election manifesto apart from implementing the welfare schemes in a saturation mode.

The Governor’s speech on Republic Day celebrations is apparently the last one during the present government as the General and Assembly elections are round the corner.

Stating that the government holds the manifesto in high regard, like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible or Quran, the Governor said that the government has already implemented 99.5% of the promises made in the manifesto.

After unfurling the national flag, the Governor explained the achievements, successes, programmes and implementation of welfare schemes in detail. The thrust was on the Constitution, Ambedkar statue, Dalits etc issues which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought to the fore during the inauguration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue a week ago.

Mr. Nazeer said that the government has affirmed that the unveiling of the 206-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar a week ago stands as a symbol of the State Government’s allegiance to the Constitution. Reflecting the values of Secularism, Socialism, Democracy, and Republic, the Government over the past 56 months has been a testament to these principles, he said.

The Government in the last 56 months of its governance has taken up several welfare schemes for the benefit of SC, ST, BC and minorities. For the State Government, social empowerment is not just a slogan, but a guiding policy.

The government has given priority to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in nominated posts and works. 50% reservation is being given to these sections. 68 % of ministerial berths were given to SC, ST, BC, and minorities in my Government. Out of five Deputy CMs, four are from these communities. 58% of posts in local bodies and 80% of the government employment generated by the government has been given to these sections, Mr. Nazeer said.

This apart, he dwelt on the principle of decentralisation but did not specifically refer to the three capitals— Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, which the government have been touting for the last couple of years.

Mr. Nazeer said, “The government’s approach to governance is rooted in the principle of decentralization.” Focusing on rapid, comprehensive, and equitable development across the State, the government has created 13 new districts, 26 new revenue divisions, and 16 police divisions to bring government services closer to the people.

This ensures that development is not confined to select areas or classes, but is accessible and beneficial to everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status, he said.

“The goal is to provide the fruits of development in a transparent and equitable manner to every citizen, bridging the gap between the rich and the less privileged,” he said.

Stating that the government aims to bring joy to every underprivileged individual, cutting across caste, religion, class, region and political affiliations, Mr. Nazeer said that the government was committed to delivering welfare schemes effectively and without any discrimination, in a saturation mode. A welfare calendar is released in advance every year to ensure the timely execution of the welfare schemes.

The efforts have not only been confined to fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto but also extending welfare measures beyond those promises. This approach has proudly placed our state as a beacon of welfare, he said.

The Government is committed to completing the Polavaram Project, which is a lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, giving the highest priority and all measures are being taken to complete the R&R works simultaneously by rehabilitation of PDF families with an empathical approach, he added.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and others were present.