Govt. focusses on long-term energy security

Energy Secretary N. Srikant, State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy and APTransco Chief Engineer (planning) Ch.V.S. Subba Rao held deliberations on Energy-Efficiency (EE) initiatives with KfW senior specialist Hemant Bhatnagar and The Energy Resources Institute (TERI) associate director Prosanto Pal at the Secretariat here on Thursday with focus on saving energy in industrial, agriculture and building sectors.

Mr. Srikant told the delegates that EE was the key for reaching the target of cost-effective power and both power utilities and consumers would benefit from it.

The government laid emphasis on long-term energy security and it was committed to supplying quality power, he said and pointed out that the State had a huge potential market for adoption of new EE technologies in industry and agriculture sectors and in demand-side management.

Besides, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises need to be provided technologies that would replace obsolete means of production. Mr. Srikant requested TERI to identify the potential for EE measures, prepare a roadmap and extend support for its implementation.

He said the government planned automation of all substations of the transmission and distribution utilities with the support of Power Grid Corporation of India for improving power supply. Mr. Prosanto Pal appreciated the State government’s efforts on the EE front.