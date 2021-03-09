Governor unveils poster for IRCS centenary cycle rally

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday launched the poster for the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) cycle rally, to be organised from Srikakulam to Vijayawada, from March 16 to 25, to mark 100 years of the Society’s humanitarian services.
Mr. Harichandan, who is also the president of Andhra Pradesh State branch of IRCS, said the selfless service rendered by IRCS volunteers during the COVID-19 lockdown was praiseworthy. He said the centenary cycle rally would create more awareness among the youth to join IRCS and take up more service activities.
The Governor advised IRCS officials to take care of the health and safety of the cyclists participating in the rally and to take all precautionary measures and follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the rally.
Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of AP State Branch of Red Cross, informed the Governor that the Red Cross Centenary cycle rally is the first of its kind in the country and will be taken up in two routes from Srikakulam-Vijayawada and Anantapur-Vijayawada, and nearly 200 cyclists are expected to participate in the rally.
IRCS general secretary A.K. Parida said the rally will highlight three themes — ‘Plant a Tree-Save Earth’, ‘Donate Blood-Save a Life’ and ‘Clean Environment for Healthy Life’.
