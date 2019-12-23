Governor promises to take up Chenchus’ problems with govt.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has promised to take up with the State government the problems being faced by the Chenchus.

The Governor was interacting with them at the Chenchu Lakshmi Tribal Museum at Srisailam on Sunday.

Mr. Harichandan arrived here on a day’s visit to the district. He was received at the Sunnipenta helipad by Joint Collector Ravi Pattansetti, SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Srisailam temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao.

The Governor first visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and performed special puja.

Later, he offered floral tributes at the Chenchu Mallamma statue.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that Odisha had a large tribal population, and that he had solved their numerous issues when he was the Revenue Minister of that State.

“There is a lot to learn from the ancient tribal culture,” he said, and added that the government had launched several schemes to protect the Chenchu culture.

Later, Mr. Harichandan handed over a cheque for ₹1.39 crore to the tribal associations on behalf of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

TGV plea

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh presented a memorandum to the Governor, urging him to impress upon the government to set up a ‘mini-Secretariat’ in Kurnool. Students of Rayalaseema University met Mr. Harichandan and submitted him a memorandum, alleging that the university was riddled with corruption.