Government’s negligence costing people dear, alleges Yanamala

‘Cases against Naidu only to divert people from failure to check virus spread’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asked the State government to desist from targeting the leaders of opposition parties, and instead focus on public health.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu slammed the government for filing “false cases” against former Chief minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The cases were filed with an ulterior motive of diverting public attention from the government’s failure to control the second wave of COVID-19, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged.

“Mr. Naidu has alerted the government on Kurnool district being the origin of the ‘N440K’ strain of the virus. Instead of taking remedial measures, the ruling YSRCP has resorted to politics of vengeance,” he alleged.

“The government should explain whether it is ready to file cases on the national media organisations and scientists for sounding an alert on N440K,” he said.

The people were paying a heavy price for the “negligence” of the YSRCP government, he alleged.

‘Political vendetta’

“Experts have sounded an alert on the intensity of the second wave, but Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy has turned a deaf ear. Instead of gearing up the government machinery to contain the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister and and his team are resorting to political vendetta,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged.

“The filing of a criminal case against Mr. Naidu exposes the faction mindset of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the TDP leader alleged.

“Many patients are dying due to lack of beds, oxygen and medicines in Anantapur and Hindupur, and in Vizianagaram district. No steps are being taken to check black marketing of Remdesivir injections. The government has to act swiftly,” he said.