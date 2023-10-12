Government Polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh get a facelift

October 12, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government efforts to raise the standard of technical education are yielding results with nine Government Colleges in the State securing recognition by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The Government Polytechnic colleges that have achieved the national board recognition are the ones located at Vijayawada, Gannavaram, Sriskakulam, Kuppam, Anakapalli, Kalyana Durgam, Amudala Koli, Kakinada and Guntur.

“We are trying to achieve the same for all the Government Polytechnic Colleges in the State by the end of this academic year,” said Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani on October 12 (Thursday).

Ms. Nagarani informed that after noticing that the Government Polytechnic colleges were lagging behind in terms of recognition by the NBA, focus was shifted to sprucing up these institutions by scaling up facilities. In the first phase, 41 of the total 87 Polytechnic Colleges in the State applied for NBA approval. “Nine of them have already been granted recognition,” she said, adding that the process was in progress for another 10 colleges. However, the remaining colleges will get the national accreditation in the next academic year, she said.

The official said a marathon exercise of conducting a series of review meetings to chalk out action plans to achieve the goal and implementation of initiatives and effective monitoring of these initiatives, under the guidance of the Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and Secretary, Department of Skill Development, S. Suresh Kumar, made it possible.

She said all Government Polytechnic college buildings across the State are being modernised, with painting of the buildings, equipping them with modern laboratories, improving facilities for students, rationalisation of staff and providing a facelift to student accommodation also.

“As a result, the polytechnic college buildings have an inviting look now,” said Ms. Nagarani, pointing out that technical education played a critical role in building the economic prosperity and social stability of a State.

She said the demand for people with technical skills had increased exponentially due to the growth of technology and innovation and added that the State cannot afford to miss the bus.