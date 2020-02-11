Govt. accords high priority to the development of Vijayawada, says Minister Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said the State government has accorded priority to the development of Vijayawada and has sanctioned huge funds for various works.

Mr. Botcha, along with Minister for Endowments and Vijayawada West constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas laid the foundation stone for the ₹ 600-crore drinking water pipeline project of from KL Rao Head Water Works to Ramalingeswara Nagar. They also laid the stone for several other roads, pavements, pipeline and park works worth crores in the city.

Completion in five months

“Though the State is facing financial difficulties, development of Vijayawada is given high priority and funds are being released accordingly. Unlike the previous government which settled with erecting plaques, the YSRCP government intends to complete the works within five months,” he said.

The problem of drinking water in many parts of the city would be solved once the pipeline between the KL Rao Head Water Works and Ramalingeswara Nagar is completed, he said.

Funds for Vijayawada’s development

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP government has sanctioned several crores of rupees for development works in the city in the past seven months and will ensure that the city is developed in all aspects.

The works for which foundation stones were laid fall in 2, 3, 8, 12, 13,18, and 19th municipal divisions of the city.

The ministers were accompanied by District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials.