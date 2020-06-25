Goods train derails, oil tankers catch fire

Four oil tankers of a goods train caught fire when it derailed between Surareddypalem and Tangutur in Prakasam district on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the early hours of Thursday.

As the train from Gangineni in Secunderabad railway division carrying inflammable substance approached the bridge across the Musi river, it jumped off the rails, severing links with 45 other wagons. There were no casualties.

A major fire ensued in four oil tankers each with 65 kilolitres of diesel.

Five fire tenders — two from Ongole and one each from Nellore, Kandukur and Kondepi — fought the flames for over three hours and brought it under control, Prakasam District Fire Officer S. Srinivasa Rao said they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other wagons.

After the derailment, while one oil tanker was hanging, two fell into the dry riverbed with a big sound. The fourth one was close to the railway track. However, the other oil tankers did not suffer any damage and proceeded towards Chennai later.

Railway officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the accident.