Godavari floods: A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directs district Collectors to be vigilant

July 28, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising flood levels of the Godavari.

Reviewing the flood situation following incessant rains, and the relief and rescue measures being taken in the vulnerable areas with the district Collectors through a videoconference on July 28 (Friday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the flood level at Bhadrachalam was expected to rise to 53.81 feet from 49.60 feet. As a result, the inflows and outflows at the Dowleswaram Barrage would go up to 16 lakh cusecs from the present 13 lakh cusecs.

He directed the officials to extend relief and rehabilitation to the people in the flood-affected areas with a humanitarian touch, without bothering about the expenditure involved.

“The affected people should feel that the Collectors have extended good service, and people should be evacuated in advance. The facilities should be excellent in the relief camps. The affected families and individuals should be given ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively when they are sent back to their homes after the floods recede,” the Chief Minister said.

“If the affected people have pucca houses, they should be given ₹10,000 each as compensation to repair their houses,” he said, adding this should be done irrespective of the extent of damage.

People in the submerged areas should be given 25 kg of rice and one kg each of potato, red gram, onion and palm oil free of cost, he said.

Control rooms should be set up from the village to district levels, and officials should also avail of the services of the secretariat staff and volunteers while taking special care pregnant women and lactating mothers, he said.

“Be ready with stocks of drinking water packets and daily essentials for distribution, while ensuing there is no interruption of drinking water supply. There should also be enough stocks of medicines in the village clinics and PHCs, including medicines for treating snakebite victims,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding there should be enough generators in the flood-affected and low-lying villages for ensuring power supply.

The Chief Minister also told district Collectors to undertake enumeration transparently on the crop loss after the floods recede.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy were among the host of senior officials present at the meeting.