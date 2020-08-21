Godavari flood: Central Water Commission issues third warning as level rises to 54.20 feet

People staying near riverbank have been told to move to safer places

Officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a third warning as the water level increased to 54.20 feet at Bhadrachalam at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The level may rise further as heavy rains are predicted upstream, the officials said, and cautioned people staying near the riverbank to move to safer places.

The level was recorded at 22.230 m at Kunavaram, Coffer dam 28.660 m, Polavaram 14.600 m, Old Railway bridge (Havelock bridge at Rajamahendravaram) 17.530 m and 15.80 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton (SAR) Barrage at Dowleswaram.

Irrigation officials were releasing 15,97,981 lakh cusecs downstream from SAR Barrage.

About 150 habitations were in flood waters in Devipatnam, V.R. Puram, Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yatapaka, Mummidivaram, Elamanchi, Achanta, Velerupadu, Polavaram, Kukunur and other mandals in East and West Godavari districts.

Revenue, Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Services, Medical and Health and other department personnel were evacuating people from marooned villages as flood level was rising in Godavari.

About 60,000 people were shifted to rehabilitation centres in the two districts, and Adivasi tribes, who shifted to hilly areas five days ago, were facing severe hardship due to floods.

Communication has been cut off at many villages as flood water was overflowing on the roads and power supply was disrupted.

Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives and officers visited the flood-hit villages and monitored the rescue and relief operations.