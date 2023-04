April 22, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

A one-and-a- half year old child was reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Mettavalasa of G. Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district on Friday.

The deceased girl was identified as Satvika. She was playing in the vicinity of her home, when the stray dogs attacked her. The parents who were shocked with the incident rushed her to the corporate hospital located in Rajam of Vizianagaram district, where doctors declared her brought dead.