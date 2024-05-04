GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

German delegates visit SPMVV, discuss collaboration opportunities

May 04, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellors D. Bharathi (SPMVV) and R.V. Kumar (SVIMS University) with the delegates from various German universities during their recent visit to the SPMVV campus in Tirupati.

Vice-Chancellors D. Bharathi (SPMVV) and R.V. Kumar (SVIMS University) with the delegates from various German universities during their recent visit to the SPMVV campus in Tirupati.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) is focusing on collaborating with foreign universities.

A team of delegates from the University of Magdeburg, Heidelberg University, University of Cologne and Freie Universitat, Germany, visited the SPMVV campus recently under the ‘Universities-Indo-German S&T Cooperation’ event at the behest of Dr. Ramanuj Banerjee, Science Counsellor, Embassy of India in Germany.

Ing Jens Strackeljan, Rector of Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Susanne Schmidt, Vice-Rector for Studies and Teaching and Deans, and other directors and heads of the German institutions participated in the discussions along with SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi and NIT Meghalaya Director Pinakeswar Mahanta, among others.

Mr. Bharathi highlighted the exceptional scope of academics and research at SPMVV and sought cooperation on student mobility, joint research initiatives, dual/double degree programs and faculty exchange programmes. The delegates pledged support for deeper engagement and partnership between German varsities and Indian institutes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.