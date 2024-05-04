German delegates visit SPMVV, discuss collaboration opportunities

May 04, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) is focusing on collaborating with foreign universities.

A team of delegates from the University of Magdeburg, Heidelberg University, University of Cologne and Freie Universitat, Germany, visited the SPMVV campus recently under the ‘Universities-Indo-German S&T Cooperation’ event at the behest of Dr. Ramanuj Banerjee, Science Counsellor, Embassy of India in Germany.

Ing Jens Strackeljan, Rector of Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Susanne Schmidt, Vice-Rector for Studies and Teaching and Deans, and other directors and heads of the German institutions participated in the discussions along with SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi and NIT Meghalaya Director Pinakeswar Mahanta, among others.

Mr. Bharathi highlighted the exceptional scope of academics and research at SPMVV and sought cooperation on student mobility, joint research initiatives, dual/double degree programs and faculty exchange programmes. The delegates pledged support for deeper engagement and partnership between German varsities and Indian institutes.