Gas leak: NDRF’s chemical team swings into action

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan, who closely monitored the rescue operations in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, said the trained chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence team of NDRF rushed to the spot and evacuated 1,200 families to safe locations, and about 400 people were admitted to hospital.

“Six areas were affected by the gas leak with the residents of R.R. Venkatapuram bearing the brunt of it,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

NDRF Regional Response Centre team headed by Inspector A.K. Tiwari was attending the rescue operations along with Fire Services, and Police and Revenue personnel at R.R. Venkatapuram and other villages.

“Styrene gas leaked from the company around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The NDRF team equipped with Personal Protective Equipment went inside the L.G. Polymers facility and shifted the victims to King George Hospital. Rescue operations are continuing,” the Commandant said.

