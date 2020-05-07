Watch | Gas leak in Visakhapatnam

Many have died, several hospitalised after a gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam. The leak occurred at the LG Polymers Plant at around 2.30 a.m. on May 7.

Visakhapatnam gas leak live updates: AP govt launches helpline

More than 100 have been hospitalised after complaints of breathing difficulty and vomiting. According to reports, there was a leak of styrene gas from the plant.

Styrene is a poisonous, inflammable gas used in plastic engineering industry.

The police reached the spot at around 3 a.m. and alerted the residents using loud speakers and siren. Water blowers are being used to subside the gas leak effect.

People have been advised to cover their faces with wet cloth as a precautionary measure. Those living in a 5 km radius have been affected by the gas leak.

Also read | Heart-rending scenes of gas leak victims at various hospitals in Vizag

A National Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot to evacuate people. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated to safer places. PM Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation