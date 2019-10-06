Garikavalasa to be a model village

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will adopt Garikavalasa village in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district and transform it into a ‘model village’ on the suggestion of the Niti Aayog. Vizianagaram district has been identified as one of the 17 most backward districts in the country according to a survey of the Union Government.

BDL’s adoption is expected to bring much-needed infrastructure to Garikavalasa, which is located 26 km from the district headquarters. The village was in the news recently after being declared an Open-Defecation Free (ODF) village.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and District Chief Planning Officer K.Vijaya Lakshmi reportedly submitted a proposal for converting Garikavalasa into a model village. They got the approval from BDL through Niti Aayog.

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao, who hails from Garikavalasa, hoped that the village would now be put on the path of development.

“BDL has already sanctioned ₹2 crore for the improvement of the educational system in the village.

New hostels and school buildings will be constructed with these funds. A road network, drainage system, community toilets, new panchayat buildings, street lights and other facilities are expected to be created soon to make Garikavalasa a model village,” he said.