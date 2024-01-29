GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Freedom is possible only through revolutionary struggles, say Virasam leaders in Vijayawada

January 29, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam) said that the 75 years of Independence has achieved nothing and freedom is possible only through revolutionary struggles.

Speaking at the 29th Virasam conference held on January 27 and 28, at P.B. Siddhartha College auditorium here, the participants discussed the oppressive attitude of the governments on people’s organisations, backwardness of women in society, impact of Naxal movement in solving the problems of the people, land issues and other problems.

The leaders released about 20 books related to the revolutionary movement on the occasion.

Human rights activist G. Haragopal, Prof. Khasim, Virasam president Arasavalli Krishna, Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) State secretary Chilaka Chandrashekar, CPI-ML Liberation state committee member Rajulapati Nagamani, leaders of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Rythu Coolie Sangham, various organisations from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana participated.

