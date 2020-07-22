Four more COVID-19 deaths in Prakasam, Nellore districts

Coronavirus continued to inflict a heavy toll in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh as four more persons — three in Prakasam and one in Nellore district — succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.
There was also a spurt in new cases with 177 in Prakasam district and 114 in Nellore district testing positive.
The number of positive cases rose to 2,849 in Nellore district and 2,806 in Prakasam district.
Eleven of the 160 migrants who tested positive had returned to Prakasam district from Telangana while one each had returned from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, a daily status report compiled by the district administration said.
Meanwhile, 73 patients — 39 in Praksam district and 34 in Nellore district — were cured of the disease and discharged from designated COVID-19 hospitals.
Markapur accounted for a maximum of 27 new cases in Prakasam district followed by Ongole with 26 cases and Addanki with 18 cases.
The lockdown was strictly enforced in the ‘mango village’ of Ulavapaddu, which witnessed 58 confirmed cases including 19 new ones.
New cases were also reported from Martur (7), Peddaraveedu (3), Maddipadu (2), Santhamagalur (2), Tangutur (2), Thallur (1), Yadanapudi (1), S.N.Padu (1), and Ponnalur (1).
Five new containment clusters were formed, taking the number of very active clusters to 27 and active clusters to 136 in Prakasam district.
