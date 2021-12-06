Four killed as autorickshaw, van collide

Four persons died and four others were injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling from Huligi to Kodipalli village collided head on at Pulakunta with a van coming going from Gonabavi to Rayadurg on Monday morning.

The dead were identified as Sekhar, 26, Nagamma, 60, Rashmit, 5, and Mahender, 4.

The injured were Lakshmi, Roopa, Ramu and Pratap Reddy. They were given first aid at Rayadurg government hospital and then shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital, said sub-inspector Thippaiah Nayak.

All the deceased hailed from Kodipalli in Bhrahmasamudram mandal.

A case has been registered and inquiry is on.