GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Four held for killing bear in Nandyal

April 06, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested in Nandyal district on charges of killing a bear and chopping its body parts.

N. Yesuratnam, M. Sikhamani, V.M. Sadhguna Rao and N. Sai Kumar of Kothapalli mandal in Nandyal district were nabbed by the Atmakur forest sub-division sleuths near a private lodge on Friday and recovered the bear’s dried genitals.

Reportedly the four had electrocuted the bear about ten days ago, severed its head, chopped its feet and extracted its bones and genitals, considering them to possess aphrodisiac properties. They had resorted to similar crimes in the past, according to the officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.