Foundation stone laid for housing colony at Vinukonda

Minister for Housing and District In-Charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju has said that the State government will fulfil its target of completing the construction of 30 lakh houses by the end of the year.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Jagannana Housing Colony at Brahmanapalli in Vinukonda, where 108 acres had been acquired to provide pucca houses for 5,000 families.

The Minister said the idea to form into a group to construct houses was welcome and added that the district administration would extend all assistance in completing the houses.

Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet, Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu said the housing colony at Vinukonda would be a model housing colony with all facilities.

Local MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu said the area selected for the housing project was near to the town and also had a fresh water well . The beneficiaries would be provided all the facilities in the layout.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said the housing programme taken up by the State government was the biggest in the country and said that the house patta was being provided to every beneficiary within 90 days of applying.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, JC, Housing, Anupama Anjali were also present.