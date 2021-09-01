Forty Deputy SPs promoted as Additional SPs

The ASPs thanked the government for giving promotions, which was pending for the last five years.

The State government has issued orders promoting 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs-Civil).

The Departmental Promotion Committee, after observing the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and service records of the DSPs has recommended promotions to the officers for panel for the year 2020-21. The new Additional SPs will be given new postings shortly.

