Andhra Pradesh

Forty Deputy SPs promoted as Additional SPs

The State government has issued orders promoting 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs-Civil).

The Departmental Promotion Committee, after observing the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and service records of the DSPs has recommended promotions to the officers for panel for the year 2020-21. The new Additional SPs will be given new postings shortly.

The ASPs on Wednesday, thanked the government for giving promotions, which was pending for the last five years.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 3:09:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/forty-deputy-sps-promoted-as-additional-sps/article36221029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY