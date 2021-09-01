Forty Deputy SPs promoted as Additional SPs

The State government has issued orders promoting 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs-Civil).
The Departmental Promotion Committee, after observing the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and service records of the DSPs has recommended promotions to the officers for panel for the year 2020-21. The new Additional SPs will be given new postings shortly.
The ASPs on Wednesday, thanked the government for giving promotions, which was pending for the last five years.