Former TDP MLC joins BJP

Former MLC of Telugu Desam Party Annam Satish Prabhakar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP national working president J.P. Nadda, A.P. in charge Sunil Deodhar and MP Sujana Chowdary were present when Mr. Satish formally joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Mr. Satish lost the recent election from the Bapatla Assembly segment on the TDP ticket. He resigned from the Council membership saying that he felt he had no moral right to continue as an MLC after losing the elections.

Mr. Satish, an active leader of the party, was fielded by the TDP in 2009 from Bapatla. Mr. Satish He lost the polls elections and later was nominated as an MLC.

