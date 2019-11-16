Former MLA Chintamaneni gets bail

Former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been granted bail, paving the way for his release from the prison.

The West Godavari SP Navdeep Singh Grewal, confirming the bail, said 67 cases were registered against Mr. Prabhakar in the last 22 years. The senior TDP leader was arrested in September amidst a high drama at Duggirala, 12 days after he was booked for abusing and assaulting a Dalit, Cheruku Joseph, who was transporting sand in his bullock cart at Pinakamidi village in West Godavari district. A case under SC/ST Atrocities Act was booked against him and the MLA went absconding.

The police arrested him amid slogans by his supporters and TDP workers when he visited his home to see his ailing wife.

His name hit the headlines when he allegedly assaulted a woman Tahsildar D. Vanajakshi of Musunuru block for allegedly obstructing illegal sand mining in West Godavari district.

A history sheet was opened against him in 1996 and he faces a total of 67 cases.